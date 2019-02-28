John Harrington
Campaigns for Good Awards 2019: Enter now to avoid late fees

Time is running out to enter the prestigious scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector at the reduced price.

The Campaigns for Good Awards, which debuted last year, has returned – with new categories around creative excellence, digital and social prowess, and use of celebrities/influencers.

The awards are open to agencies, brands, public sector organisations, charities and NGOs.

It is an opportunity for agencies to prove their ability to produce creative and effective good-cause campaigns for clients and for brands to showcase their corporate social responsibility. Charities, NGOs and public sector bodies can also demonstrate their credentials for executing successful campaigns.

It follows a rise in "cause marketing" – particularly by brands wishing to position themselves as a positive force in society.

This year, there are categories focused on environmental causes, health, equality and inclusion, public awareness, fundraising and advocacy. Agency of the Year and Brand of the Year will be up for grabs, and there are three new specialist categories:

  • Best Use of Creativity
  • Best Use of Digital/Social Media
  • Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

The standard entry deadline is Tuesday 5 March. Entries submitted after 5 March, but before the late-entry deadline of 19 March, will be subject to a late-entry fee.

