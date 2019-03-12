Campaigns for Good Awards 2019: judges confirmed as deadline nears

The judging panel for the Campaigns for Good Awards has been revealed as the entry deadline approaches for the prestigious awards scheme from Third Sector, PRWeek and Campaign that recognises the best good-cause campaigns.

The final deadline is Tuesday 19 March – click here for more information and to enter.

The Campaigns for Good Awards, first held last year, have returned with new categories around creative excellence, digital and social prowess, and use of celebrities/influencers.

The awards are open to agencies, brands, public sector organisations, charities and NGOs.

It is an opportunity for agencies to prove their ability to produce creative and effective good-cause campaigns for clients, and for brands to showcase their corporate social responsibility.

Charities, NGOs and public sector bodies can also demonstrate their credentials for executing successful campaigns.

There has been an increase in "cause marketing", particularly by brands wishing to position themselves as positive forces in society.

Sue Tibballs, chief executive of the Sheila McKechnie Foundation, who has more than 25 years of experience working at the forefront of the social change sector in the UK, has been confirmed as chair of the judges for a second year.

The other judges are

Zoe Bailie, director of brand & innovation, The Mix

Greg Beales, director of communications, policy & campaigns, Shelter

Emma Burnell, director, Political Human

Esin Cittone, creative director, Edelman Deportivo

Anne Clarke, managing director, Four Communications

Dylan Davenport, managing director, Jungle Creations

Sinead Gray, managing partner, Kindred

Stuart Hehir, creative director, Pegasus

Will Hill, co-founder, Stronger Stories

Lotte Jones, partner, Freuds

Greg Jones, creative director, Mischief

Ruth Kieran, managing director, Cirkle

Owen Lee, chief creative officer, FCB Inferno

Liam Maguire, director, Newsfeed PR

Estelle McCartney, managing partner, Instinctif

Ryan Newey, founder/CCO, Fold7

Guy Pattison, co-founder, Stronger Stories

Adam Petrie, assistant director, brand and strategic communications, Clic Sargent

Andy Powell, associate creative director, Good Agency

Nick Radmore, deputy director of brand & content, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity

Jo-ann Robertson, chief executive, Ketchum UK

Rachael Smith, brand partnerships and purpose director, Fuse

Sarah Spence, managing director, Narrative

James Taylor, head of campaigns, public affairs and policy, Scope

Sam Williams, partner, Barley Communications.

Click here for more information and to enter the Campaigns for Good Awards.

You can also contact Olivia Petty at olivia.petty@haymarket.com or on 020 8267 4049.

Click here for the winners of the 2018 Campaigns for Good Awards, with links to profiles of the winning entries.