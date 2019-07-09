John Harrington
Added 50 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Campaigns for Good Awards 2019: All the winners

We round up all the winners in the second annual Campaigns for Good Awards, the awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector that recognises the best good-cause campaigns.

Campaigns for Good Awards 2019: UN, Lewis Pugh Foundation and Roche
The Campaigns for Good Awards, which debuted in 2018, are open to agencies, brands, public sector organisations, charities and NGOs.

The awards are an opportunity for agencies to prove their ability to produce creative and effective good-cause campaigns for clients, and for brands to showcase their corporate social responsibility. Charities, NGOs and public sector bodies can also demonstrate their credentials for executing successful campaigns.

It follows a rise in "cause marketing" – particularly by brands wishing to position themselves as a positive force in society.

A panel of experts from across the PR, advertising and charity sectors assembled for the judging process at the London office of Internet Advertising Bureau in May.

Click on the links below to see the winners and highly commended entrants in the different categories:

A huge thanks to everyone who entered.

Thanks to chair of the judges Sue Tibballs (below), chief executive of social change and campaigning support charity The Sheila McKechnie Foundation.

Thanks also to our judging panel:

  • Zoe Bailie, director of brand and innovation, The Mix
  • Greg Beales, director of communications, policy and campaigns, Shelter
  • Anna Bird, executive director of policy and research, Scope
  • Emma Burnell, director, The Political Human
  • Anne Clarke, managing director, Four Change, Four Communications
  • Dylan Davenport, managing director, Jungle Creations
  • Sinead Gray, managing partner, Kindred
  • Stuart Hehir, creative director, Pegasus
  • Will Hill, co-founder, Stronger Stories
  • Greg Jones, creative director, Mischief
  • Lotte Jones, partner, Freuds
  • Ruth Kieran, managing director, Cirkle
  • Owen Lee, chief creative officer, FCB Inferno
  • Liam Maguire, director, Newsfeed PR
  • Shirin Majid, executive creative director, Cake
  • Estelle McCartney, managing partner, Instinctif
  • Ryan Newey, founder/CCO, Fold7
  • Guy Pattison, co-founder, Stronger Stories
  • Adam Petrie, associate director, brand and strategic communications, CLIC Sargent
  • Andy Powell, associate creative director, GOOD Agency
  • Nick Radmore, deputy director of brand and content, Great Ormond Street Hospital
  • Saamia Razvi, senior manager, consumer and digital communications, Hilton
  • Jo-ann Robertson, chief executive, Ketchum London
  • Rachael Smith, brand partnerships and purpose director, Fuse
  • Sallyanne Smith, director, Pegasus
  • Sarah Spence, managing director, Narrative
  • James Taylor, head of campaigns, public affairs and policy, Scope
  • Brian Tjugum, managing director, social impact EMEA, Weber Shandwick
  • Su-Mei Thompson, chief executive, Media Trust
  • Sam Williams, partner, Barley Communications
