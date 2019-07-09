Campaigns for Good Awards 2019: All the winners

The Campaigns for Good Awards, which debuted in 2018, are open to agencies, brands, public sector organisations, charities and NGOs.
The awards are an opportunity for agencies to prove their ability to produce creative and effective good-cause campaigns for clients, and for brands to showcase their corporate social responsibility. Charities, NGOs and public sector bodies can also demonstrate their credentials for executing successful campaigns.
It follows a rise in "cause marketing" – particularly by brands wishing to position themselves as a positive force in society.
A panel of experts from across the PR, advertising and charity sectors assembled for the judging process at the London office of Internet Advertising Bureau in May.
Click on the links below to see the winners and highly commended entrants in the different categories:
- Campaigns for Good Awards: Brand-led category winners revealed
- Campaigns for Good Awards: Collaboration category winners revealed
- Campaigns for Good Awards: Public Sector category winners revealed
- Campaigns for Good Awards: Charity or NGO category winners revealed
- Campaigns for Good Awards: Specialist category winners revealed
- Campaigns for Good Awards: Agency of the Year revealed
- Campaigns for Good Awards: Campaign of the Year revealed
A huge thanks to everyone who entered.
Thanks to chair of the judges Sue Tibballs (below), chief executive of social change and campaigning support charity The Sheila McKechnie Foundation.
Thanks also to our judging panel:
- Zoe Bailie, director of brand and innovation, The Mix
- Greg Beales, director of communications, policy and campaigns, Shelter
- Anna Bird, executive director of policy and research, Scope
- Emma Burnell, director, The Political Human
- Anne Clarke, managing director, Four Change, Four Communications
- Dylan Davenport, managing director, Jungle Creations
- Sinead Gray, managing partner, Kindred
- Stuart Hehir, creative director, Pegasus
- Will Hill, co-founder, Stronger Stories
- Greg Jones, creative director, Mischief
- Lotte Jones, partner, Freuds
- Ruth Kieran, managing director, Cirkle
- Owen Lee, chief creative officer, FCB Inferno
- Liam Maguire, director, Newsfeed PR
- Shirin Majid, executive creative director, Cake
- Estelle McCartney, managing partner, Instinctif
- Ryan Newey, founder/CCO, Fold7
- Guy Pattison, co-founder, Stronger Stories
- Adam Petrie, associate director, brand and strategic communications, CLIC Sargent
- Andy Powell, associate creative director, GOOD Agency
- Nick Radmore, deputy director of brand and content, Great Ormond Street Hospital
- Saamia Razvi, senior manager, consumer and digital communications, Hilton
- Jo-ann Robertson, chief executive, Ketchum London
- Rachael Smith, brand partnerships and purpose director, Fuse
- Sallyanne Smith, director, Pegasus
- Sarah Spence, managing director, Narrative
- James Taylor, head of campaigns, public affairs and policy, Scope
- Brian Tjugum, managing director, social impact EMEA, Weber Shandwick
- Su-Mei Thompson, chief executive, Media Trust
- Sam Williams, partner, Barley Communications