Campaigns for Good Awards: Campaign of the Year revealed

Category winners in the Campaigns for Good Awards will be announced throughout this week – stay tuned for more announcements in the coming days.

Winner: "Brands tackle online abuse and stand #TogetherAgainstHate" by Channel 4, Wavemaker and Nationwide

This partnership campaign took aim at racist and homophobic abuse online by shining a light on the scale of the problem, pricking public consciousness and sparking conversation about what is and isn’t acceptable.

Using Channel 4’s creative practice PL4Y, an ad break takeover was created, featuring a selection of genuine online hate directed towards real people, showcased during an ad break of Gogglebox.



The ads were given a bespoke overlay to show the damaging effect of the abuse, along with quotes of real online abuse individuals had received. The Nationwide ad featured racial abuse with an effect simulating mould; the Maltesers ad featured disability abuse with a digital distortion overlay; while McCain featured homophobia with a cracked glass overlay.

A Channel 4 continuity announcer introduced the ad break and set up its agenda, while the outro encouraged viewers to question why online abuse isn’t taken as seriously as face-to-face hate.

The conversation continued on social media using #TogetherAgainstHate, with influencers discussing their experiences of online abuse and brand ambassadors from Nationwide and McCain joining a special report week hosted on LBC to discuss the issues.

The ad-break reached 2.8 million adults and ranked the highest the analysis panel had ever seen for "stand out", "shock" and "instigating a positive change in behaviour". The campaign trended number one on Twitter and 15 national media outlets covered it.

Quotes from judges:

"Powerful and brave. Stayed with me. Great example of using brand values to affect change."

"A brave and creative way to challenge negativity online."