Campaign's most listened-to podcasts of 2020

Episodes that discussed big brand marketing and diversity have been popular this year.

Burger King: its ad campaign promoted how quickly it gets mouldy because its ingredients are so fresh
Campaign relaunched its podcast in early 2020 as an (almost) weekly show that would reflect on biggest and most interesting stories in advertising, media and marketing. 

In the before times, these episodes were recorded in the salubrious surrounds of London's Soho and included sound engineers, carpeted walls and initmidatingly large microphones. As of mid-March, however, we had to take a crash course in how to record remotely and not sound terrible, when Covid-19 forced everyone to work from home. 

You can listen to these episodes in the below boxes or hit the subscribe button or visit the Campaign podcast Audioboom page to get all the episodes. 

1 Burger King bets on mind over mouldy matter (February)

Gravity Road chief executive Mark Eaves and Anomaly London chief executive Camilla Harrisson discussed the merits of Burger King's "mouldy burger" advertising and why ad agencies were struggling with flexible working, given that Fold7 boss Marc Nohr had, at the time, just become the first male industry boss to work a four-day week.

2. Why is adland still too slow in closing the BAME leadership gap? (February)

Now CEO Larissa Vince and The Beyond Collective CEO Zaid Al-Zaidy talked candidly about why there is still such a gap in BAME people being represented at the very top of advertising and media agencies, and shared their personal stories about discrimination. We also discussed how three industry veterans had launched an unconventional new agency called Ancient & Modern and the joys of Valentine's Day marketing.

3. The future of account management (August) 

Campaign's deputy news editor Simon Gwynn was joined by Caroline Foster Kenny, global chief client officer at Wunderman Thompson, Ed Palmer, managing director at St Luke’s, and Ben Caulfield, head of mothering at Mother, to talk about the recent IPA report on The Future of Account Management. They discussed whether account management really needs to be a designated role in agencies and what skills need to be encouraged to manage these client-facing roles well today.

4. Sex, lies and Dave (February)

Havas UK strategy partner Chantelle Begley, Creature London chief creative officer Stu Outhwaite-Noel and Campaign's creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer reflected on how music artist Dave stole the show at the Brit Awards. The agency executives also discussed how their respective ad campaigns for Durex and the Green Party tried to instigate serious conversations about sex positivie and truth in politics.

5. What now for live-events marketing? (March)

This episode was recorded within days of unprecedented lockdowns and social distancing measures that were imposed in response to the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK. This had a devastating impact on events marketing, so we enlisted Campaign's experiential experts Yasmin Arrigo and Fayola Douglas to analyse how the sector would need to adapt, including how agencies within this area could change. 

Special thanks to Ben Londesbrough for helping to produce and edit the Campaign podcast this year, as well as No. 8 Studios in London for hosting us before we were forced to record remotely. 
