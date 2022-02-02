Charlotte Rawlings
Campaign’s Maisie McCabe and Chris Barker win at BSME Awards

Two top prizes for Campaign at prestigious editors' awards.

Campaign has scooped two awards at the British Society of Magazine Editors Awards. 

Maisie McCabe, UK editor of Campaign, won Editor of the Year – Business & Finance and Chris Barker, the art editor of Campaign, won B2B Art Director of the Year at the prestigious awards.

The BSME judges praised McCabe’s winning entry: “Great covers and strong interviews, which give this brand some weight behind the already well-known name. Feels like a grown up in the field. Design is clever and you can see the creative juices flowing with this one.”

Editorial highlights of last year included cover stories on the importance of neurodiversity in fuelling creativity and whether advertising “should be more Mrs Brown's Boys and less Fleabag”.

Campaign also performed strong commercially and increased subscription revenue by a double-digit percentage in the judging period despite the pandemic.

The judges added: “Under Chris Barker’s art direction, Campaign is home to the sharp, bold and innovative design that its readers would expect. Through his vision, style and wit he has produced a magazine packed with visual storytelling of the highest standard.”

Since McCabe and Gideon Spanier, the UK editor-in-chief of Campaign, took charge in March 2020, the editorial team has won four awards and been shortlisted for another 12 prizes.

