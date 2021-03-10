Staff
Campaign's March issue is out now

The latest issue of Campaign magazine includes coverage of the Agency of the Year Awards as well as a debate about the future of the industry and a profile of BBC Creative’s Helen Rhodes.

The March edition of Campaign includes detailed write-ups of the winners of the 2020 Agency of the Year Awards – including three-year-old Uncommon Creative Studio’s victory in the highly competitive Creative Agency of the Year category.

Other winners in the UK awards include PHD picking up Media Agency of the Year and Mother claiming Independent Agency of the Year (as well as silver in Creative Agency of the Year), VCCP winning Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year and Wunderman Thompson bagging Customer Engagement Agency of the Year.

The March edition of Campaign magazine also includes two provocative answers to the question: if adland has lost its purpose, how does it find it again?

In an interview with Engine’s Gen Kobayashi, Paul Feldwick urges adland to prioritise the popular over the clever. Former creative director Steve Harrison, meanwhile, urges the industry to forget about saving the world and get back to selling.

Feldwick draws an analogy between clever and popular and the TV shows Fleabag and Mrs Brown's Boys, which inspired the Campaign art director Chris Barker's cover.

In this month’s headliner, BBC Creative’s executive creative director Helen Rhodes tells Brittaney Kiefer how she is looking to help the broadcaster fend off competition from ideological critics and reverse declining audiences among younger audiences (online on Tuesday).

Ahead of Campaign’s inaugural Gaming Summit next week, media and tech editor Omar Oakes explains why brands and agencies are waking up to the possibilities of in-game marketing (online on Monday).

Elsewhere, Droga5 London’s chief creative officer, David Kolbusz, retells the story of The Guardian’s “Three little pigs” in My Campaign (online on Monday), Kate Magee examines the rise of planning start-ups and Maisie McCabe asks what makes a Campaign Agency of the Year (online tomorrow).

To view the digital version, click here.

To subscribe to the print edition, please visit https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/membership. 

