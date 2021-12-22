Campaign's most-read columns of 2021

Campaign’s regular columnist Dave Trott explains the crucial difference between strategies and tactics and how constant misunderstanding of the individual terms leads to poor decision-making and, ultimately, performance. “Strategy is the end point, tactics is how to get there.”

Managing director of Ogilvy advertising Vic Day gives her take on one of 2021’s great talking points. Despite the best of intentions, John Lewis ended up producing an ad that presented awkward stereotypes and lazy assumptions. “We must be careful, because how we choose to overtly show someone’s sexuality or gender identity can be reassuring for some, and isolating for others.”

Bob Hoffman, creator of The Ad Contrarian newsletter, says that the luxury brand has been acting a little foolishly in its rush to attract a younger market. “As soon as some branding dipshits try to tell you what they're not, you can unconditionally assume that's exactly what they are.”

Creative director Hollie Newton says that the industry culture of long hours and the incessant need to think brilliantly out of the box, all of the time, can only ever lead to burnout. “When you’ve been working such long hours, at such high intensity, for so long – especially on a pitch – it's not uncommon to end up vomiting in the loo.”

Campaign’s UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier unpicks the trends that will shape the industry in the last quarter of the year, including increased adspend, an adtech boom, agencies facing a new challenge as work begins to mount up and a greater sense of purpose and urgency when it comes to issues around environmental sustainability.

D&AD chairman Tim Lindsay believes that a lot of the problems faced by the industry, including burnout and talent crunch, can all be put down to one overriding cause. “We have to start by acknowledging that the root cause of all of this is that clients are, increasingly, getting a sub-standard product because they’re not prepared to pay enough to get a good one.”

Campaign’s technology and gaming editor Simon Gwynn sees a valuable lesson for brands and marketers when tech problems very nearly put pay to his attempts to complete the ubiquitous lockdown challenge.

Co-founder of Soursop Ravi Amaratunga Hitchcock believes that it’s time to stop kidding ourselves that marketing can change the world. “Turning generational social movements into marketing trends that can feature in campaigns isn’t just callous and at times offensive. Doing so could have truly dangerous implications.”

Pippa Glucklich, Electric Glue chief executive and WACL representative on the timeTo steering committee, warns that misogyny and harassment continues to be a depressingly widespread problem throughout the industry. “If you are one of the many men in our industry who hold yourself and others accountable and do the right thing, then please make your voice heard.”

Chief executive of TBWA\London, Sara Tate says that a shorter working week doesn’t mean less commitment and that it’s men who are much more likely to view any flexible arrangements negatively. “Practically speaking, we can make strides to close the gender pay gap only if more fathers work flexibly.”