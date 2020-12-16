Campaign's most-read experience stories of 2020

At the start of the year, Secret Cinema announced it had signed an agreement to bring some of Walt Disney Studios' iconic films to life. The immersive cinema specialists had plans to work alongside Disney's StudioLAB to create live shows across the globe, starting in the UK and US. The first show, which was due to premiere in London during 2020, has now been postponed until 2021.

The past decade has been full of outstanding projects, many of which paved the way for the experiences that followed. From the Doritos dodgeball challenge of 2010 to Hendrick’s gin portals to the peculiar in 2019, we picked out award-winning work that defined the decade.

Secret Cinema partnered with ice-cream brand Häagen-Dazs to launch a weekly home-entertainment series. The screenings were preceded by newsletters revealing the film and a pre-screening narrative, instructing the audience to dress up as key characters, learn choreographed dances, make props and create playlists.

BrewDog replicated its traditional bar experience with an online meet-up where locals and regulars could connect. Over 100 bars took part including establishments in Australia, Germany, the UK and the US.

Travis Scott’s gig in Fortnite was described as playing a part in redefining what a live experience can be now and in a post Covid-19 world. With around 12 million tuning into "Astronomical", the show blurred the lines between the online and offline popularising a new form of entertainment.

As pubs across the UK had shut their doors in March when the coronavirus began to take hold, alcohol brands had to find ways to continue to connect with an off-trade audience.

With festivals and larger-scale events firmly out of the question, experiential agencies got to work reimaging how smaller activations could captivate eager audiences.

As it became clear that 2020 may be a summer like no other, we contemplated what it meant to have the festival season come to an abrupt halt before it even got started.

The UK lockdown meant that experiential agencies were working from home. As an industry that celebrates social interaction, we asked agencies about how they are collaborating with brands effectively without being face to face.

Camp Bestival, the family-friendly festival owned by Live Nation and SJM, pivoted to hosting a virtual event in April. The Stay at Home Easter Sleepover included live streams of DJs, live acts, crafting and family workshops. A performance by Fatboy Slim’s 10-year-old daughter Nelly Cook currently has over one million views on Youtube.