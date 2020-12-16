Fayola Douglas
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Campaign's most-read experience stories of 2020

From immersive nights at home to virtual gigs, we have compiled the 10 most popular live experience news stories of the year.

1. Disney partners Secret Cinema to create global immersive experiences

At the start of the year, Secret Cinema announced it had signed an agreement to bring some of Walt Disney Studios' iconic films to life. The immersive cinema specialists had plans to work alongside Disney's StudioLAB to create live shows across the globe, starting in the UK and US. The first show, which was due to premiere in London during 2020, has now been postponed until 2021. 

2. Creative experiences that defined a decade

The past decade has been full of outstanding projects, many of which paved the way for the experiences that followed. From the Doritos dodgeball challenge of 2010 to Hendrick’s gin portals to the peculiar in 2019, we picked out award-winning work that defined the decade. 

3. Secret Cinema partners Haagen-Dazs for immersive film nights

Secret Cinema partnered with ice-cream brand Häagen-Dazs to launch a weekly home-entertainment series. The screenings were preceded by newsletters revealing the film and a pre-screening narrative, instructing the audience to dress up as key characters, learn choreographed dances, make props and create playlists.

4. BrewDog creates online bar experience to encourage social distancing

BrewDog replicated its traditional bar experience with an online meet-up where locals and regulars could connect. Over 100 bars took part including establishments in Australia, Germany, the UK and the US.

5. What does Fortnite’s Travis Scott event reveal about the future of entertainment?

Travis Scott’s gig in Fortnite was described as playing a part in redefining what a live experience can be now and in a post Covid-19 world. With around 12 million tuning into "Astronomical", the show blurred the lines between the online and offline popularising a new form of entertainment.

6. How have alcohol brands adapted to life in lockdown?

As pubs across the UK had shut their doors in March when the coronavirus began to take hold, alcohol brands had to find ways to continue to connect with an off-trade audience.

7. Nike, Airbnb and other live experiences reimagined for socially distanced times

With festivals and larger-scale events firmly out of the question, experiential agencies got to work reimaging how smaller activations could captivate eager audiences.

8. A summer without festivals is an invitation for innovation

(picture credit: Coachella)

As it became clear that 2020 may be a summer like no other, we contemplated what it meant to have the festival season come to an abrupt halt before it even got started.

9. How experience agencies are delivering for brands during social-distancing times 

The UK lockdown meant that experiential agencies were working from home. As an industry that celebrates social interaction, we asked agencies about how they are collaborating with brands effectively without being face to face.

10. Camp Bestival hosts a virtual festival

Camp Bestival, the family-friendly festival owned by Live Nation and SJM, pivoted to hosting a virtual event in April. The Stay at Home Easter Sleepover included live streams of DJs, live acts, crafting and family workshops. A performance by Fatboy Slim’s 10-year-old daughter Nelly Cook currently has over one million views on Youtube.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now