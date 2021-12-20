Campaign's most-read features of 2021

The growth in recent years of smaller-sized planning consultancies points to a shift away from the tighter frameworks of traditional agency models, and towards one that presents clients with a more holistic approach to strategising, something that goes beyond "mere" advertising.

Hybrid working models were forced into mainstream corporate thinking, thanks to the pandemic, but, as our annual investigation showed, the 90 most attractive agencies and marketing departments were all keenly aware of the need to balance office and home working long before Covid struck.

The 30 rising stars of adland profiled here all share skills and passion but, more than that, an ability to shine through in what has been one of the industry’s most challenging years, set against a backdrop of restrictions and frustrations that tested the creative spirit of plenty more experienced heads.

For a company that claims not to be targeting a younger market, BAT’s marketing approach follows a familiar path to anyone looking to win Gen Z hearts and minds, from sponsoring live gigs to a mission that involves “stimulating the senses of new adult generations”.

It has been a testing time for adland couples who have been cooped up under the same roof for the best part of 18 months. As Emma Kobayashi, communications director at Rapp says of her husband, Gen Kobayashi, chief strategy officer at Engine Creative: “He types really loudly. He also talks quite loudly on calls.”



With a number of agencies eyeing a September return to office working, internal comms became increasingly crucial. Not just in terms of instructing staff about what happened next, but equally when it came to listening to what they had to say. Never mind the logistical conundrums, the need to connect and engage proved to be as critical as ever.

The ad industry continues to progress in its aim to improve diversity, but is it doing enough to encourage diverse minds? Organisations such as Commercial Break and Brixton Finishing School are now hoping to increase opportunities for neurodivergent talent (people with conditions such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia or dyspraxia).

The author and creative director Steve Harrison believes that the industry has got itself too tied up in notions of what he describes as “identity and grievance politics” and should instead be focusing on commercial purpose and the economic and societal value it brings.

"The Great Resignation" seems to be hitting adland as much as anywhere else, with talent continuing to up sticks and try their luck in other sectors. Those who have made the move out of the industry are quickly finding that their skills and creative mindsets are easily transferable and much in demand.

In 2020, more than 200 ad industry leaders signed a joint letter calling for solidarity and action, codified in a 10-point action plan. However, “minority media” owners said that advertisers were still being frustratingly slow to target their audiences, with brands and agencies apparently reluctant to meet with sales teams.