Campaign's most-read interviews of 2021

The global chief executive of the multinational media and digital marketing communications company explains why creative is going through such a huge transformation, why there’s a need for financial “discipline” and why we should always say "human" instead of "consumer".

Ogilvy’s vice-chair discusses creativity as a tool to solve business problems and urges creative agencies to wake up and challenge clients' perceptions, dismissing media agencies and tech companies as “a bunch of flaky bastards who wouldn’t know a spreadsheet if it mugged them”.

Having joined advertising at “the height of cockdom”, the Havas London chief creative officer believes that the industry needs to open itself up more to younger talent to shake things up, bring a bit more mischief and fun and, perhaps most importantly, stop everyone droning on about the good old days.

The holding group's chief executive discusses the pros and cons of faster-than-expected recovery, the demands of the pitch environment, the need for building a more inclusive culture and why there has been a significant increase in the bonus pool for WPP’s 104,000 staff.

Planner Paul Feldwick believes brands and agencies should always be honing in on what's popular, not the cool and creative. Or, as he puts it: “We should be learning from the Kardashians or the James Bond film franchise, because they are among the mega brands of today. And that is the same psychology that we work in when we’re creating our clients’ brands.”

The proud Salford native, IPA president and vice-chairman and international chief executive at VCCP explains the importance of karaoke and football and why he’s on a mission to see confidence return to the adland: “There’s a big need for the industry to remember what we are brilliant at.”

The M&C Saatchi chief executive has a vision for the company that was left reeling after an accounting scandal hit, one that serves a loyal client base and the staff that kept the organisation steady during an uncertain time: “I’ll be eternally grateful that clients didn’t take the easy option. Our people did an extraordinary job during that time. And we pulled out of that nosedive.”

The broadcaster’s chief revenue officer has had quite an eventful 12 months, having to deal with everything from a new HQ to the government being “minded to sell” the publicly owned, not-for-profit corporation. Not that she’s letting it all get to her: “I have learned not to spend time occupied on the things that you can’t control.”

Recently promoted to global advertising chief of Facebook and with a relocation to New York, the former deputy chair at Grey insists that Meta is ready to strengthen safety on its platforms, tackle hate content and embrace regulation.