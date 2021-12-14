Campaign's most-read news articles of 2021

Campaign launched its debut 40 over 40 list in the UK, at a time when the ad industry faced fresh questions about ageism, and the IPA Census showed that older people working in advertising were among those disproportionately hit when it came to employment during the pandemic.

Winners included Wavemaker’s Zinia Bhattacharya, Carat’s Anna Campbell and WPP’s Laurent Ezekiel.

Sources told Campaign that members of Publicis Groupe’s senior leadership had discussions in Paris with executives from one of Europe’s largest private equity firms, CVC, about a possible sale or transaction. It was understood that were no formal negotiations.

Retailer John Lewis came under fire for its home insurance ad created by Adam & Eve/DDB, which received public criticism from viewers who felt it sexualised a young boy. But, ultimately, it opted to pull the ad after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) deemed it could cause consumers to be confused about what its home contents insurance covered.

Online property rentals firm Airbnb announced a permanent cut in the amount it invests in marketing after slashing its outlay by more than half during the Covid-19 downturn, yet still generating 95% of the same online traffic as a year earlier. Co-founder Brian Chesky said it would move away from performance marketing and into brand marketing, and focus more on public relations.

Sky Media hired OMD Group chief executive Tim Pearson as its new managing director, replacing John Litster, while also appointing Ruth Cartwright, managing partner, delivery at Dentsu Aegis Network, to the role of director of investment. But, in a shock move, Tim Pearson departed just six months later.

Omnicom landed British Airways’ media planning and buying business in November, concluding a review process that kicked off back in January 2021. Omnicom beat Havas to replace WPP, which had handled the account since 2017.

Two male, ex-J Walter Thompson employees won a sex discrimination case against the WPP agency after it made them redundant in what they claimed was a "diversity drive". Senior creatives Chas Bayfield and Dave Jenner won claims of sex discrimination and unfair dismissal, while their claims for victimisation and harassment “succeed in part”, the tribunal said. Campaign first broke the news of the legal case in November 2018.

Asda hired Havas London as its creative agency after a “highly competitive” pitch, with the agency beating a Publicis Groupe team, led by Leo Burnett, in the final stage of the process. The incumbent, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, and FCB Inferno were involved earlier in the review.

John Lewis & Partners offered up the tale of an unlikely friendship between a young boy called Nathan and space traveller Skye in its latest Christmas ad, created with long-term agency partner Adam & Eve/DDB.

Chanel awarded its global media-buying account to Omnicom after a competitive pitch, ending its relationship with WPP after close to 20 years. Omnicom is due to begin work in January 2022.

Media agency Electric Glue brought Pippa Glucklich on board as an equal shareholder with the agency’s founders, including Simon Orprin, former ITV director of creative solutions and Kevin Brown, previously at Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Glucklich had previously been UK chief executive of Publicis Media agency Starcom and CEO of Amplifi UK, the media investment arm of Dentsu, where she led a team of 200 people.

British Airways moved its advertising and CRM account from global giant WPP after four years, joining the likes of ITV, Kingfisher and BrewDog at young independent agency Uncommon Creative Studio. The appointment followed a competitive pitch process involving Omnicom, Havas and Interpublic.