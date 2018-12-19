Campaign's most-read opinion articles of 2018

The grim depiction of working life from this anonymous author ought to convince anyone that, in certain sections of the industry, reforming the long-hours culture should be an urgent priority.

Some say it came to him in a dream: this outlandish prediction from Campaign's Gideon Spanier may have not been borne out, but it's hard to deny there's a certain compelling logic to his argument.

The days when production was solely responsible for booking taxis are over, according to Clare Donald, then Ogilvy's chief production officer. In July, Donald joined several other senior figures at Ogilvy in leaving the agency.

Shortly after the accusations of discrimination at J Walter Thompson London emerged, Bartle Bogle Hegarty's Imali Hettiarachchi wrote this piece urging people of all genders and ethnic backgrounds to work together to build the industry we want to see.

This account of a shockingly run pitch process from Brand Architects founder Harry Lang was all too familiar to many in the agency world.

Tech companies have tricked advertisers into thinking that message delivery is the be-all and end-all, but we must not forget about creativity and human interaction, Ogilvy's Rory Sutherland wrote.

It's widely accepted that advertising has a way to go in tackling age discrimination. Madeleine Morris didn't have all the answers, but was determined not to take it lying down.

As the US's new favouite late-night talk-show host parted ways with Confused.com, Creature's creative chief Ben Middleton penned this letter of tough love advising him to quit advertising for good.

"Nothing beats a Londoner" was widely hailed as one of the best pieces of creativity in 2018, including by Campaign – but Andrew Tenzer, head of group insight at Trinity Mirror (now Reach), argued that its focus solely on the culture of the capital was a strategic misstep.

Nathalie Turton was offered a job with her creative partner after the birth of her son… and then the offer was retracted. Her shocking experience was the subject of our most-read opinion piece of the year.