Campaign's most-read opinion articles of 2018

Maternity leave, disrespectful clients, long hours, Boris Johnson, James Corden and white men in general were among the topics of our most-read opinion articles in 2018.

10 The bleak reality of advertising’s long-hours culture

The grim depiction of working life from this anonymous author ought to convince anyone that, in certain sections of the industry, reforming the long-hours culture should be an urgent priority.

9 WPP’s new CEO? It’s got to be Boris…

Some say it came to him in a dream: this outlandish prediction from Campaign's Gideon Spanier may have not been borne out, but it's hard to deny there's a certain compelling logic to his argument.

8 Why it’s time to recognise production at the top table

The days when production was solely responsible for booking taxis are over, according to Clare Donald, then Ogilvy's chief production officer. In July, Donald joined several other senior figures at Ogilvy in leaving the agency.

7 Dear white men, we need you

Shortly after the accusations of discrimination at J Walter Thompson London emerged, Bartle Bogle Hegarty's Imali Hettiarachchi wrote this piece urging people of all genders and ethnic backgrounds to work together to build the industry we want to see.

6 Why BMW showed its pitching agencies a complete lack of respect

This account of a shockingly run pitch process from Brand Architects founder Harry Lang was all too familiar to many in the agency world.

5 Targeted messaging is only one piece of the advertising puzzle

Tech companies have tricked advertisers into thinking that message delivery is the be-all and end-all, but we must not forget about creativity and human interaction, Ogilvy's Rory Sutherland wrote.

4 What it's like being made redundant as a female creative in your fifties

It's widely accepted that advertising has a way to go in tackling age discrimination. Madeleine Morris didn't have all the answers, but was determined not to take it lying down.

3 A letter to James Corden: it’s time to get off the gravy train

As the US's new favouite late-night talk-show host parted ways with Confused.com, Creature's creative chief Ben Middleton penned this letter of tough love advising him to quit advertising for good.

2 Why Nike’s ad will fail to connect with most consumers

"Nothing beats a Londoner" was widely hailed as one of the best pieces of creativity in 2018, including by Campaign – but Andrew Tenzer, head of group insight at Trinity Mirror (now Reach), argued that its focus solely on the culture of the capital was a strategic misstep.

1 The truth about trying to return to work in advertising after maternity leave

Nathalie Turton was offered a job with her creative partner after the birth of her son… and then the offer was retracted. Her shocking experience was the subject of our most-read opinion piece of the year.

