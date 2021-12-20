Campaign's most-read Picks of the Week from 2021

12. Tommee Tippee's realistic portrayal of infant feeding is long overdue (Agency: Manifest)
"Importantly, #TheBoobLife gets the tone right – it empowers women to feel positive and proud however they feed."
11. Barclaycard's cool ad is a warm joy (Agency: Droga5 London)
"A brave move for an establishment brand like Barclaycard to highlight what it sees as its strengths versus its competitors."
10. Elton John and Michael Caine strike right tone in vaccine push (In-house)
"How rare to see a public-service announcement that is clear, warm and even funny."
9. Amazon's Super Bowl ad provides romantic escapism (Agency: Lucky Generals)
"The character’s escapism is recognisable while providing some much-needed comic relief."
8. Marmite brings us a new product with a bang (Agency: Adam & Eve/DDB)
"The brand has bet on a high-impact ad to generate chat, even if you haven’t seen the billboard in real life."
7. Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names (Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors)
"The creative cleverly and humorously illustrates how one of Sweden's great exports, Ikea, has hijacked the names of many beautiful destinations."
6. Deliveroo has tapped into a progressive truth about English identity (Agency: Pablo)
"The point it is making in this campaign should be amplified: that the core of modern English identity is our vibrant multicultural society."
5. Tesco's act of generosity is an endearing bit of opportunism (Agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty)
"A smart move from the retailer: great for the brand's image, while unlikely to result in any lost sales."
4. Ikea's environmental push comes at the right time (Agency: Mother)
"The uplifting nature made me feel ready to put new habits in place to be more eco-friendly."
3. M&S Food doesnt muck about with brilliant Percy Pig Christmas campaign (Agency: Grey London)
"Teasing the reveal to its 130,000 TikTok followers the day before, it signalled a decisive step change as the retailer looks to attract a younger audience."
2. Waitrose says what we’re all thinking with its Christmas ad (Agency: Adam & Eve/DDB)
"Doesn’t take too many creative risks, but it doesn’t need to, and the result is one to make your tummy rumble."
1. A Moonpig star is born (Agency: Creature London)
"Before the 30-second spot ended, this little piggy snuck behind my emotional defences and I found myself actually looking for a reason to send someone a card."