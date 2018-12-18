Staff
Campaign's most-tweeted stories of 2018

Redundancies, #EltonJohnLewis and Rory Sutherland: these were the most-tweeted-about Campaign stories this year.

10 Nike pulls 'Nothing beats a Londoner' ads

Our top film ad of 2018, by Wieden & Kennedy London, was pulled by Nike after it faced a legal challenge over the abbreviation LNDR by the activewear brand of the same name.

9 Ogilvy UK offers all staff voluntary redundancy

The agency offered all staff in its UK business voluntary redundancy via email, giving employees who joined before this year's restructure a chance to walk away.

8 The & Partnership faces heat after 'top five' email ranking female employees 

In the controversial email, exposed on Twitter, a planner at the agency described a colleague in his "bottom five" by writing: "If you were the last girl on earth. I would use you as bait to trap a wild animal I would be happier fucking."

7 The truth about trying to return to work in advertising after maternity leave

"I asked to leave the office three times a week at 5 and the job offer was retracted": Publicis London’s senior creative Nathalie Turton highlights her experience job-hunting after maternity leave.  

6 JWT London facing claims of discrimination against white, straight, British men

Speaking at the Creative Equals conference in May, J Walter Thompson London creative director Jo Wallace said she was going to "obliterate" the company’s reputation as an agency full of white, British, privileged, straight men. Days later, a group of white, British, straight, male creatives were made redundant.

5 John Lewis unveils Christmas ad featuring Elton John

On 15 November, John Lewis & Partners unveiled its much-awaited 10th Christmas spot, which portrays Elton John's life backwards from the present day to the moment he was given a piano as a young boy on Christmas Day.

4 Targeted messaging is only one piece of the advertising puzzle

Tech companies have tricked advertisers into thinking that message delivery is the be-all and end-all, Rory Sutherland writes.

3 ShortList shuts in print as publisher rebrands as The Stylist Group

The top UK men's weekly magazine by circulation announced its closure in November, with its publisher renaming itself The Stylist Group as it focuses on the better-performing women's title Stylist.

2 Beyond a joke

The brain holds many secrets that admen would love to learn – not least how to change behaviour. Rory Sutherland explores how comedy rouses the grey matter.

1 Department for Education 'Every lesson shapes a life' by Havas London

The heart-warming ad follows a girl's journey through the school system with a supporting cast of real teachers to underscore the unparalleled role they play in shaping young people’s lives.

