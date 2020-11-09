Campaign's November issue is out now

Welcome to the November issue of Campaign.

“What future for adland’s next generation?” is the theme of our cover story, which includes Faces to Watch, our annual showcase that highlights about three dozen rising stars from across the ad industry.

We worry more about the rising stars of tomorrow – the young talent who are trying to get into the industry in a brutal jobs market – which is why we have produced a special report in which we ask the Faces to Watch 2020, the leaders of some of the top advertising colleges and the bosses of more than 20 agencies and media owners about how to get into the industry.

Other major articles include an interview with Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of S4 Capital, about building a £2bn firm in two years, a feature about the rise of comedians such as Munya Chawawa during the pandemic, and an investigation into bullying in adland.

The new issue is out now in print and we have also produced a digital version that is a replica of the magazine because many of our readers are not going into their offices during the new lockdown in England.

