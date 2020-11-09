Staff
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign's November issue is out now

Highlights include Faces to Watch 2020 – Campaign's pick of the industry's brightest and best – the tough future for the generation following them and an in-depth interview with Sir Martin Sorrell

Campaign's November issue is out now

Welcome to the November issue of Campaign.

“What future for adland’s next generation?” is the theme of our cover story, which includes Faces to Watch, our annual showcase that highlights about three dozen rising stars from across the ad industry.

We worry more about the rising stars of tomorrow – the young talent who are trying to get into the industry in a brutal jobs market – which is why we have produced a special report in which we ask the Faces to Watch 2020, the leaders of some of the top advertising colleges and the bosses of more than 20 agencies and media owners about how to get into the industry.

Other major articles include an interview with Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of S4 Capital, about building a £2bn firm in two years, a feature about the rise of comedians such as Munya Chawawa during the pandemic, and an investigation into bullying in adland.

The new issue is out now in print and we have also produced a digital version that is a replica of the magazine because many of our readers are not going into their offices during the new lockdown in England.

To view the digitial version of the November issue, click here.

To subscribe to the print edition, please visit https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/membership

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How streaming is changing TV advertising strategies

How streaming is changing TV advertising strategies

Promoted

November 03, 2020
How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

Promoted

November 02, 2020
MEDIA
Content that Connects: Empire's Terri White

Content that Connects: Empire's Terri White

Promoted

November 01, 2020
Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 26, 2020