Campaign's October issue is out now

Highlights include the changing UK creative landscape and Power 100.

The October issue of Campaign is out now and is packed full of great features.

Our cover story examines whether the combined impact of Brexit, coronavirus and remote working will curb London’s dominance and could lead to a reshaping of the creative map of the UK.

Another highlight is the Power 100, our annual roll call of top marketers, which has added relevance in this pandemic year.

We have followed up our Black Lives Matter Adland Audit by examining some of the most notable agency initiatives to improve racial equality that have emerged since the summer.

And as Instagram marks its 10th birthday, we have talked to the British entrepreneurs who have built their businesses on Insta.

Plus, we look at the renaissance of spoken word in advertising and meet some of the poets and performers working with brands.

Subscribe to the print edition at https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/membership.

