Campaign's Power 100 2021 drops and features 20 new names

Campaign’s Power 100 2021 is out now and there are 20 new faces on the illustrious roll call of marketers making waves in the UK.

Click here to jump to Power 100.

Among those making their debut in the pre-eminent list are Mondelez International, Cadbury marketing director Benazir Barlet-Batada; Marks & Spencer marketing director (clothing and home) Anna Braithwaite; Taylors of Harrogate marketing director Dom Dwight; McDonald’s senior vice-president, chief marketing officer Michelle Graham-Clare; Three marketing director Aislinn O’Connor; John Lewis customer director Claire Pointon; and Oatly global chief creative officer John Schoolcraft.

Campaign's Power 100 marketers have shown true grit



Louise Maugest, the Coca-Cola Great Britain marketing director, holds the rare distinction of moving from Campaign’s 2020 Faces to Watch list straight into this year’s Power 100 after being promoted in April.

Another new face is Simon Baugh, a late addition to the Power 100 following his appointment as the first chief executive of the Government Communications Service earlier this month.

Sarah Warby, who resurfaced at Nando’s as chief customer officer after a spell as chief executive of Lovehoney, makes a return to the Power 100; as does Philip Almond, the executive director of marketing, fundraising and engagement at Cancer Research UK.

See the full Power 100