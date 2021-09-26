Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign's Power 100 2021 drops and features 20 new names

Senior marketers from Mondelez, John Lewis and Three are among those to have made it onto the list for the first time.

Power 100 2021: 20 debutant marketers this year including (from l to r) Maugest, Schoolcraft, O'Connor, Barlet-Batada and Harricks
Power 100 2021: 20 debutant marketers this year including (from l to r) Maugest, Schoolcraft, O'Connor, Barlet-Batada and Harricks

Campaign’s Power 100 2021 is out now and there are 20 new faces on the illustrious roll call of marketers making waves in the UK.

Click here to jump to Power 100.

Among those making their debut in the pre-eminent list are Mondelez International, Cadbury marketing director Benazir Barlet-Batada; Marks & Spencer marketing director (clothing and home) Anna Braithwaite; Taylors of Harrogate marketing director Dom Dwight; McDonald’s senior vice-president, chief marketing officer Michelle Graham-Clare; Three marketing director Aislinn O’Connor; John Lewis customer director Claire Pointon; and Oatly global chief creative officer John Schoolcraft.

Campaign's Power 100 marketers have shown true grit

Louise Maugest, the Coca-Cola Great Britain marketing director, holds the rare distinction of moving from Campaign’s 2020 Faces to Watch list straight into this year’s Power 100 after being promoted in April.

Another new face is Simon Baugh, a late addition to the Power 100 following his appointment as the first chief executive of the Government Communications Service earlier this month.

Sarah Warby, who resurfaced at Nando’s as chief customer officer after a spell as chief executive of Lovehoney, makes a return to the Power 100; as does Philip Almond, the executive director of marketing, fundraising and engagement at Cancer Research UK. 

See the full Power 100

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why mobile game advertising is “criminally underutilised”

Why mobile game advertising is “criminally underutilised”

Promoted

September 23, 2021
Top, left, clockwise: Elspeth Watson, David Oku, Joe Joiner, Kieron Lewis

2071: the future of work... through a creative lens

Promoted

September 23, 2021
10 ways to end sexism in marketing

10 ways to end sexism in marketing

Promoted

September 20, 2021
7 ways TikTok works for brands

7 ways TikTok works for brands

Promoted

September 20, 2021