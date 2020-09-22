Campaign's September issue is out now

The September issue of Campaign is out now and is packed full of great stories.

We talk to Misan Harriman, the photographer who has just become the first black man to shoot the cover of British Vogue, plus we look at discrimination in casting in front of the camera.

We have a special feature on the 50th anniversary of Saatchi & Saatchi, including an exclusive interview with three of the co-founders of M&C Saatchi, Jeremy Sinclair, Bill Muirhead and David Kershaw, who explain how the breakaway agency was really theirs, not the Saatchi brothers'.

Other highlights include why adland still loves its offices in the Covid era, the future for the experiences sector in a world of social distancing and creatives reveal how they made ads during lockdown.

