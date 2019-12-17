Orianna Rosa Royle
Campaign's top 10 long reads in 2019

Readers wanted to delve into the features from Campaign's print issues, while influencer marketing was the biggest topic of the year.

Post-Influencer Culture: report was most-read long read of the year

10 Introducing the next generation of female creative leaders

Creative Equals teamed up with Campaign to put a spotlight on the next generation of female creative leaders.

Can anyone topple the billings behemoths?

Campaign breaks down the unexpected success stories and casualties from Nielsen's rankings.

The ad industry's broken business model is breaking talent

The Truth About Talent report lifts the lid on the challenges of leading agencies in the face of seemingly constant cost-cutting and restructuring programmes, with "depressing as shit" results.

Welcome to 2019: The unsustainable ad agency business model

Business models are broken, leaders are toppling, agencies are consolidating. Campaign’s January 2019 issue questioned the longevity of the current ad agency business model. 

Is Gary Vaynerchuk 'wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong' about media?

Campaign sat down with VaynerX’s chief executive – the man who gets right up the nose of the advertising establishment – for the November issue.

Faces to Watch 2019

Say hello to adland's new blood: the passionate, the curious and the restless, who are likely to be the industry's next generation of leaders.

Campaign Best Places to Work 2019: Top 50

The rundown of this year's list of the best employers in the industry.

Eduardo Maruri: the Grey Europe chief who almost became Ecuador's president 

Maruri graced Campaign’s May cover to talk political corruption, football and death threats. 

Power 100 

Chief marketing officers don’t always stick around for long these days, so special recognition is due to those who stay at the top of their game, year after year. 

Post-Influencer Culture 

In a special report, Campaign examines what the future holds for influencer marketing and how brands should navigate this new hierarchy of influence.

