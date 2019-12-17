Campaign's top 10 long reads in 2019

Creative Equals teamed up with Campaign to put a spotlight on the next generation of female creative leaders.

Campaign breaks down the unexpected success stories and casualties from Nielsen's rankings.

The Truth About Talent report lifts the lid on the challenges of leading agencies in the face of seemingly constant cost-cutting and restructuring programmes, with "depressing as shit" results.

Business models are broken, leaders are toppling, agencies are consolidating. Campaign’s January 2019 issue questioned the longevity of the current ad agency business model.

Campaign sat down with VaynerX’s chief executive – the man who gets right up the nose of the advertising establishment – for the November issue.

5 Faces to Watch 2019

Say hello to adland's new blood: the passionate, the curious and the restless, who are likely to be the industry's next generation of leaders.

The rundown of this year's list of the best employers in the industry.

Maruri graced Campaign’s May cover to talk political corruption, football and death threats.

2 Power 100

Chief marketing officers don’t always stick around for long these days, so special recognition is due to those who stay at the top of their game, year after year.

In a special report, Campaign examines what the future holds for influencer marketing and how brands should navigate this new hierarchy of influence.