Campaign's UK Agency of the Year shortlists revealed

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Adam & Eve/DDB, Lucky Generals, McCann, Mother London, The & Partnership London, Uncommon Creative Studio and VCCP have all been shortlisted by a panel of marketers for Campaign’s UK Advertising Agency of the Year.

In the Media Agency of the Year category, the shortlist comprises Essence, Goodstuff Communications, Manning Gottlieb OMD, OMD, PHD, UM London, Wavemaker and Zenith.

The judges identified AnalogFolk, Gravity Road, R/GA London and Unit9 as worthy of being shortlisted in the Digital Innovation Agency of the Year category.

For Customer Engagement Agency of the Year, Havas Helia, Merkle, MRM McCann, Ogilvy, Proximity London, TMW Unlimited and Wunderman Thompson have been selected to go through to the final round of judging, to be verified by Campaign’s editorial team.

In the Brand Experience Agency of the Year category, Amplify, Bearded Kitten, Mission, MKTG, Unit9 and XYZ have been shortlisted.

There are seven agencies in the Independent Agency of the Year shortlist: Amplify, Imagination, Matter of Form, Mr President, St Luke’s, Uncommon Creative Studio and VCCP.

For PR Agency of the Year, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, Hope & Glory, Ogilvy UK, The Romans and W have all made the cut.

Shortlists for people categories

Helen Calcraft (Lucky Generals), Mat Goff and Tammy Einav (Adam & Eve/DDB), Mark Lund (McCann Worldgroup UK and Europe), Marc Nohr (Hyperactiv) and Sara Tate (TBWA\London) have all been shortlisted as Advertising Agency Head of the Year.

Their counterparts in the Media Agency Head of the Year shortlist are Matt Adams (Havas Media), Natalie Cummins (Zenith) and Tim Pearson (Manning Gottlieb OMD).

The judges shortlisted Darren Bailes (VCCP), Rick Brim (Adam & Eve/DDB), Danny Brooke-Taylor (Lucky Generals) and Alex Grieve (Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO) for Creative Person of the Year.

In the Strategic Planner of the Year category, Bridget Angear and Craig Mawdsley (Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO), Martin Beverley (Adam & Eve/DDB), Becca Dyson (Engine), Matt Holt (Digitas) and Andy Nairn (Lucky Generals) were all selected to go through to the final stage of judging.

Karen Martin (Bartle Bogle Hegarty) and Michael Pring (Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO) were chosen to compete in the Account Person of the Year category.

For Media Planner of the Year, the shortlist comprises: Paddy Adams (Manning Gottlieb OMD), Verra Budimlija (Wavemaker), Mike Florence (PHD) and Vicky Fox (OMD).

Havas and Wunderman Thompson have been shortlisted for New Business Development Team.

Winners in the Digital Agency Head of the Year, Brand Experience Agency Head of the Year and Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year categories will be announced on the night.

To register your interest on the Agency of the Year dinner, which will be held in early March, visit here.