Campaign's US editor picks her favourite American Christmas ads

Campaign US editor Lindsay Stein picks her top six American holiday ads this year.

Air New Zealand 'The nicest Christmas ever' by Host Havas

The Kiwi airline unites naughty children from all over the world to attend a summit on how they can change their Christmas fates.

Peloton 'His and hers' by Mekanism

When a woman accidentally finds the brand new Peloton bike her husband bought her for Christmas, she uses it in secret until the big day, when she must fake her surprise.

Audi 'New Santa' by M/H VCCP

Santa Claus debuts a whole new look, upgrading everything from his suit to his sleigh in this epic transformation.

Duracell 'Night before Christmas' by Wieden & Kennedy New York

It turns out Santa is just like us. This ad imagines Father Christmas as a suburban dad who faces a home disaster without his Duracell batteries.

Dish 'Dolls' by The Richards Group

Even if you don’t share the same hobbies as your relatives (ie creepy doll collecting), you can still feel at ease during the holiday break with Dish’s live-streaming app.

Hallmark 'Working mom' by Mcgarrybowen

Hallmark’s heart-warming spot shows a little girl finding the perfect gift for her hard-working mum.