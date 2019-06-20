Campari cements link with Negroni cocktail

Campari wants to cement its drinkers' love for the brand with its "N100" events, which take place this month.

It will be championing the Negroni cocktail, which is made using Campari.

Marketing director Nick Williamson told Campaign: "There are many different ways you can make a Negroni, but the one fixed point is Campari. It's the only fixed brand in there.

"A lot of people know it's a Campari cocktail, but not as many people as we'd like, so that’s one of the reasons for having events like this to really cement the link between Campari and Negroni, so more people are aware. The message we like to put out is there is no Negroni without Campari."

Campari also wants to amplify its audience, similar to the work it has been doing for Aperol. The brand reported that about 10,000 people attended the Aperol Spritz big birthday social activation in London and Manchester in May and June, with engagement bolstered by guests using social media to share their experience.

Williamson continued: "We’re building awareness of the brand, how to enjoy Campari and the understanding of what it tastes like."

Campari is hosting a "Cheers to the count" party on 20 June in Soho, followed by activites in London, Edinburgh and Manchester during 22-28 June.

BCW London is delivering the activation.