Campari exhibits art inspired by the Negroni

Campari is hosting an exhibition displaying work inspired by 100 years of the Negroni cocktail.

Visitors to the Estorick Collection on 1 October will be able enjoy a range of fine art pieces that pay homage to the cocktail, with each work a representation of how the Negroni makes the artist feel.

There will be a "Spiratello bar", which has been travelling around art events throughout the year. Its spiral design was inspired by Campari's "Entering red" film released in February.

All of the showcased artwork, created by graduates from Central Saint Martins, has been entered into a competition and the winning piece will go on show in November as part of the "Art of Negroni" exhibition at the Galleria Campari in Milan.

Burson Cohn & Wolfe is delivering the project alongside Central Saint Martins and the Estorick Collection.