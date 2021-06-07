Campari partners Affordable Art Fair to create outdoor gallery

Campari is partnering with the Affordable Art Fair to create an outdoor gallery by handing over its advertising space to showcase 500 pieces of artwork.

Curated by Will Ramsay, founder of the Affordable Art Fair, the "Art Without Walls" gallery is designed to inspire the nation's own creative passions while supporting artists and independent galleries impacted by the pandemic.

Each piece in the gallery has a unique QR code allowing passers-by to purchase the artwork, with 100% of the proceeds going to the art industry. The QR code will direct users to the Art Without Walls collection website, which will run for two weeks from 14 June.

"Art Without Walls" is being marketed as the UK's largest outdoor art gallery. The artworks will be located in Shoreditch and the surrounding areas on a combination of digital screens, posters and projections in high footfall locations. The positioning of the gallery sites has been planned with the consumer journey in mind beginning at the tube and continuing through the streets, mirroring a traditional gallery experience.

The campaign will be supported with multi-channel marketing amplification, across paid social and PR.

Nick Williamson, marketing director at Campari Group UK, said: "As a brand with a deep-rooted, 160-year affiliation with the creative world, we wanted to use our platform and advertising space to support artists and independent galleries pushing the boundaries of creativity in the UK.

"Through immersive creative and the sheer scale of this project, our latest campaign aims to inspire consumers, as well as generate sales of the artwork to provide much-needed support to these talented artists, who have been impacted so heavily by the pandemic over the past year."

The campaign has been created by PR agency 3 Monkeys Zeno, in partnership with media agency Wavemaker, OOH specialist Kinetic and brand agency Spinach.