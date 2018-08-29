Campari to show what it feels like to be inside a cocktail

The Mostra, which has been created by abstract artist Mark McClure, is a constantly shifting environment and takes inspiration from how light reflects the drink – "the transparency of colour, the shifting light and the translucent effect that happens to the liquid within the glass".

The exhibition will run from 18 to 30 September in Shoreditch, and will also host a series of workshops such as cocktail masterclasses and talks with McClure, Tom Dixon and Roberta Cremoncini of the Estorick Gallery.

There will be a bar at the activation serving Negroni, which is made up of Campari, vermouth and gin, the Campari G&T and the Negroni Sbagliato ("wrong Negroni") with sparkling wine replacing gin.

Campari is working with PR agency Cohn & Wolfe on the activation, and Hot Pickle is handling production.