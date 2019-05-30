Campari supper club celebrates Negroni Week

Campari has teamed up with a range of partners to launch "The Sicilian supper club", a dining experience marking 100 years of the Negroni cocktail.

Florst McQueens is transforming east London bar TT Liquor into a botanical oasis, featuring delicate trailing foliage, potted herbs, prickly pear plants and a window display of lush greenery.

A four-course menu, designed by Sicilian chef Emilia Strazzanti, will feature seasonal produce and showcase the diverse mediterranean flavours from the island. Antipasti include wild fennel, pork belly and mozzarella croquettes and fresh buffalo ricotta cheese, while mains feature an aubergine alla Norma.

Each course will be paired with a different Gin O’ndina and Campari cocktail, curated by TT Liquor’s mixologists to reflect the timeless nature of the Negroni.

The event is taking place during 26-29 June at TT Liquor, east London.