Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campari's Appleton Estate curates jazz series

Live-music events will feature rum cocktails and new talent.

Appleton Estate: events focus on jazz
Appleton Estate: events focus on jazz

Appleton Estate, the rum brand owned by Campari, has created a series of live-jazz events that will explore Jamaica’s influence on contemporary British jazz music.

The events on 7, 15 and 20 August will each feature live jazz by Ife Ogunjobi, Yazmin Lacey and Ms Maurice.

A final event on 22 August will be the headline gig, starring drummer Moses Boyd and Jamaican trombonist Vin Gordon, who played with Bob Marley.

The acts have been selected by DJ Gilles Peterson, who said: "There is no doubt that UK jazz is leading the genre worldwide right now and what Appleton Estate rum and I want to do with these sessions is to celebrate the evolution of nu-jazz and introduce a new audience to Jamaican jazz music."

Nick Williamson, marketing director at Campari UK, added: "Appleton Estate’s premium craft credentials and joyful spirit are so closely aligned with the discipline and energy of the new wave of British jazz that it felt natural for Appleton Estate to tell this story."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now