Campari's Appleton Estate curates jazz series

Appleton Estate, the rum brand owned by Campari, has created a series of live-jazz events that will explore Jamaica’s influence on contemporary British jazz music.

The events on 7, 15 and 20 August will each feature live jazz by Ife Ogunjobi, Yazmin Lacey and Ms Maurice.

A final event on 22 August will be the headline gig, starring drummer Moses Boyd and Jamaican trombonist Vin Gordon, who played with Bob Marley.

The acts have been selected by DJ Gilles Peterson, who said: "There is no doubt that UK jazz is leading the genre worldwide right now and what Appleton Estate rum and I want to do with these sessions is to celebrate the evolution of nu-jazz and introduce a new audience to Jamaican jazz music."

Nick Williamson, marketing director at Campari UK, added: "Appleton Estate’s premium craft credentials and joyful spirit are so closely aligned with the discipline and energy of the new wave of British jazz that it felt natural for Appleton Estate to tell this story."