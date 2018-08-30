Georgina Brazier
How Campo Viejo is bringing Spanish culture to the UK

The Pernod Ricard-owned brand has launched 'Casa Campo Viejo', a dining experience embracing the Spanish culture of sharing through food and wine.

The experience features a wine blending experience where guests can match food with wine whilst also creating their own blended bottle to take home with them. This is followed by a contemporary five-course meal from renowned Spanish chef Xabi Bonilla from San Sebastián, designed to reflect the heartbeat of modern Spain. 

Maria Huete, wine ambassador at Campo Viejo UK said: "We are trying to target our Campo Viejo consumers - those we call 'confident connectors'; they can be living around the whole of the UK.

"In this case [they] live in London or are just travelling here and want to experience the 'Casa Campo Viejo', enjoy wine and food and like sharing."

Huete added that although Campo Viejo is already a well known brand in the UK, the experience invites consumers to understand the story behind the brand, helping to 'create that brand love'.

Guests can also learn about how colour can impact their taste. In a blind tasting session, they are encouraged to wear red and green tinted glasses when they taste different wines. 

The experience is being delivered by Havas agency Cake. 

