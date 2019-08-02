Matthew Chapman
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campo Viejo celebrates rose launch with pink fountain

Visitors will be given a taste of the Mediterranean.

Campo Viejo: fountain's water jet will reach height of London bus
Wine brand Campo Viejo will launch its new rosé with a pop-up bar at London’s South Bank featuring a pink fountain.

The feature will be in the style of a Mediterranean fountain and fire a pink jet of water up to six metres high.

Campo Viejo’s activation will include Spanish food and music, alongside tastings of the wine. It is designed to give visitors a taste of the Spanish way of life.

Food will include pintxos-style street food from chef Jimmy Garcia, including charcuterie boards served in Garcia’s home town of Asturias in Spain.

The pop-up is taking place on 15 August and Campo Viejo wine expert Maria Huete will host a selection of wine-tasting and food-pairing sessions throughout the day.

Lucy Bearman, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: "We may be in one of London’s most recognisable locations, but we’re really aiming to bring the sights, sounds and most importantly the taste of Spain to everyone who attends.

"As a wine, Campo Viejo brings people together and fuels the creation of lasting, colourful moments and experiences, and our Campo Viejo rosé fountain is the perfect setting for people to savour the moment."

PR agency Instinct is leading the campaign with support from event production agency Hopper.

