Campo Viejo to host series of supper clubs

Guests to the "casa" will enjoy a five-course menu, cooked by Michelin-trained chef Xabi Bonilla, who has worked in renowned restaurants in San Sebastian and Barcelona.

The menu will include traditional sharing dishes and modern cuisine, with the aim of taking diners on a culinary journey from the wine's Spanish home to the UK.

Each course throughout the evening will be paired with the flavours of Campo Viejo and guests will also learn the secrets of wine blending and pairing.

The activation is being staged by HSE Cake and takes place on 30-31 August and 1 September, with further dates planned in other UK cities.