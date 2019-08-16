Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campo Viejo widens consumer appeal with rosé

Rosé targets new consumers and its existing wine drinkers.

Campo Viejo, the Pernod Ricard-owned Rioja brand, is aiming to attract a wider range of consumers as it adds a rosé to its portfolio.

The brand launched the new variant through a pop-up on London’s Southbank last week with a fountain that sprayed pink water six metres into the air.

Maria Huete, assistant brand manager and wine ambassador at Pernod Ricard, told Campaign: "Campo Viejo Rosé will target people who already drink our red wine, but we’re also trying to target new consumers who only buy into rosé or are starting into the wine category through the rosé wine.

"Summer is a really good time to launch a product like this; it is a product that has had a lot of demand in the market, especially the demand for light and crisp rosés. It is something that has been missing in the Campo Viejo family."

The launch event was delivered by Hopper and gave visitors the opportunity to have a photo taken by the fountain, enjoy two complimentary glasses of wine and try some Spanish street food.

The event aimed to present consumers with a "vibrant Spanish way of living", with the theatrical fountain acting as a photo opportunity and a fun surprise.

