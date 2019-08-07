Camra tells beer brands: 'stop being sexist'

There will be plenty of ales, ciders and beers on display at this year’s Great British Beer Festival, but one thing will be missing: drinks with sexist brand names or marketing images.

Camra, the Campaign for Real Ale, has banned sexist products from its flagship festival, which takes place at Olympia London (6-10 August) and will showcase more than 1,000 real ales, international beers, real ciders and perries.

Each brand at the festival this week has been checked to ensure it adheres to Camra’s charter and code of conduct – which outlines a commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Labels with depictions of women in low tops or suggestive poses have been banned, along with suggestive or sexist brand names, a spokesperson said.

In a YouGov poll commissioned by Camra, 68% of female drinkers said they would be unlikely to buy a beer they were planning to buy if saw an advert for it that they considered to be sexist.

The findings, Camra said, suggested that British women were "actively boycotting products" that reflected out of date and discriminatory attitudes and images associated with the beer industry.

The advertising industry has been cracking down on discriminatory advertising. The Advertising Standards Authority banned "harmful" gender stereotypes in adverts in June after they were found to be "limiting people's potential".

"Consumer organisations like Camra have an important role to play in making women feel more welcomed within the beer world," Abigail Newton, Camra national director, said.

"It’s hard to understand why some brewers would actively choose to alienate the vast majority of their potential customers with material likely to only appeal to a tiny and shrinking percentage."