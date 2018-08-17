Suart Smith
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
5-7 minutes

How Cancer Research UK and Anomaly made it happen 'right now'

Cancer Research briefed Anomaly to create a unifying platform and encourage more donations. Stuart Smith, partner at Anomaly London, explains how the agency used a hospital documentary approach to tell personal stories.

To continue reading this article you need to be registered with Campaign. Registration is free and only takes a minute. Register here or sign in below if you already have an account.

Existing users sign in here

Forgotten Password?

Having trouble signing in?

Contact Customer Support at
support@campaignlive.co.uk
or call 020 8267 8121

Don't have an account?

Register for free today to be eligible for email bulletins and further access to articles.

Register Now

Or

See membership options

If you have recently become a member, please follow the link below to obtain your user login and password

Activate membership 

Marketing Society member? Click here for full access 

Get top stories and new campaigns emailed to you each day

Stay in touch with our Campaign bulletins

Sign up here

Follow us

MOST READ
TRENDING
A letter to James Corden: it's time to get off the gravy train
Share August 17, 2018 Ben Middleton

1 A letter to James Corden: it's time to get off the gravy train

Creature's chief creative officer and co-founder says goodnight and good riddance to the advertising career of one Mr James Kimberley Corden.

Management team buys out The Specialist Works and offers £2.5m bonus to staff

2 Management team buys out The Specialist Works and offers £2.5m b...

Blockchain to house programmatic media buying 'in 2019'

3 Blockchain to house programmatic media buying 'in 2019'

Camilla Greenwell for Secret Cinema

4 Has Secret Cinema's first festival foray paid off?

Y&R London's reunion gig sets sights on rejuvenation

5 Y&R London's reunion gig sets sights on rejuvenation

6 Omnicom scoops up another shop in IT consulting space

Share0 shares

7 James Corden makes way as Confused.com advertising returns to 't...

Share0 shares

8 We're about innovation without chaos: Mars global marketing head

Share0 shares

9 Carlsberg creates 'world's first' off-the-grid pub powered by wa...

Share0 shares

10 Three keys to getting brand safety right

Share0 shares
Promoted
Wins this week: McDonald's, OnePlus, Papa John's
Shares0
Share July 07, 2017 Staff

1 Wins this week: McDonald's, OnePlus, Papa John's

Campaign's round-up of account moves across advertising and media

Welcome to the post-Sorrell era
Shares0

2 Welcome to the post-Sorrell era

Foul-mouthed parrot fronts campaign to promote print media
Shares0

3 Foul-mouthed parrot fronts campaign to promote print media

Samsung moves beyond the rational for Rio Olympics campaign
Shares0

4 Samsung moves beyond the rational for Rio Olympics campaign

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising
Shares0

5 Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online a...

6 Why Facebook is building a Netflix for gaming

Share0 shares

7 Arthur Sadoun succeeds Maurice Lévy as Publicis Groupe Chairman ...

Share0 shares

8 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back...

Share0 shares

9 Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

Share0 shares

10 Why don't brands want to sponsor the Six Nations?

Share0 shares