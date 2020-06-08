Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Cancer Research UK cancels all 2020 Race for Life events

Charity is urging supporters to take part in Race for Life at Home instead.

Race for Life: runs multiple events across UK annually
Race for Life: runs multiple events across UK annually

The coronavirus outbreak has forced Cancer Research UK to cancel all of its almost 400 Race for Life events that were due to take place this year.

The charity, which had hoped to postpone the events in the Race for Life series until autumn, is urging supporters to take part in Race for Life at Home to raise funds instead.

In 2018/19, the charity raised £35m through Race for Life, which normally consists of 5km, 10km and muddy obstacle course events that participants are sponsored to take part in.

Race for Life at Home encourages people to put their own spin on the fundraising initiative, including the option to embark on a month-long fitness challenge.

Supporters can also opt to do a 5km or 10km run (or walk), or come up with their own challenges and share them with #RaceForLifeAtHome.

A spokeswoman for Cancer Research said Race for Life at Home had raised more than £100,000 so far.

Cancer Research, which closed 600 of its shops across the UK on 20 March, expects to lose up to a quarter of its income from fundraising this year.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research, said: "Covid-19 has unfortunately impacted our plans and we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel our Race for Life events.

"We’re sorry for our participants and volunteers who hoped to join in this year, but we hope they will understand that safety must be the priority.

"We’re urging people to sign up to Race for Life at Home and join our amazing Race for Life community."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

Promoted

May 22, 2020
What are your marketing goals?

What are your marketing goals?

Promoted

May 22, 2020
MEDIA
Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Promoted

May 20, 2020
Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Promoted

May 18, 2020