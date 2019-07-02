Brittaney Kiefer
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cancer Research UK links obesity to cancer with ads resembling cigarette packs

Campaign previously accused of 'fat-shaming' returns for next chapter.

Cancer Research: ads take design inspiration from old cigarette packs
Cancer Research: ads take design inspiration from old cigarette packs

Cancer Research UK’s controversial obesity campaign has returned to highlight that excess weight is second only to smoking as a cause of cancer. 

The ads, created by Anomaly, draw inspiration from packaging designs of old cigarette brands and feature warnings about obesity and cancer risk. They compare smoking and obesity to show how policy change can help people develop healthier habits. 

Last year, Cancer Research garnered strong reactions from the public, news media and parliament for its campaign explicitly linking obesity to cancer, with some critics accusing the charity of "fat-shaming". The ads encouraged people to guess the remaining letters in the word "obesity" when asked to identify the biggest preventable cause of cancer after smoking and also included fake cigarette packets containing chips that were handed out to shoppers.

Cancer Research UK is calling on government-led change to tackle obesity, much like for smoking. Policies such as increased taxation and marketing bans, as well as increased public awareness of health risks, have helped lower smoking rates in the UK over the past 50 years.   

The campaign will run across out-of-home, press and social media.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research, said: "Our new campaign aims to raise awareness of the link between obesity and cancer, and to inspire policies that create a healthier environment. Like smoking, obesity puts millions of adults at greater risk of cancer – and like smoking rates, obesity rates can be reduced with government-led change.

"Incessant adverts and price promotions can nudge us towards junk food, so we need the government to build on lessons learned from smoking prevention and put policies in place that make it easier for everyone to keep a healthy weight."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Web designer

Job description: Web designer

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
How to implement a 'social first' culture

How to implement a 'social first' culture

Promoted

June 28, 2019
How should you talk to consumers today?

How should you talk to consumers today?

Promoted

June 28, 2019
How do you build experiences that make people laugh or cry?

How do you build experiences that make people laugh or cry?

Promoted

June 28, 2019