Cancer Research UK’s stark new slogan to feature across several campaigns

Campaign was created by Anomaly.

Cancer Research UK: calls to action include donating, volunteering and signing up to a fundraising event
Cancer Research UK's new campaign delivers a stark, urgent message that “One in two of us will get cancer”, although it goes on to remind people that “all of us can support the research that will beat it”.

Created by Anomaly, the charity’s new integrated creative platform will mean a singular approach in conveying how everyone has a part to play in supporting research that will beat the disease.

The strapline will be run across various campaigns, including brand response, legacies and Race for Life.

The statistic of half of people being diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime demonstrates the urgency and scale of the problem faced, and highlights how funding life-saving research is the solution now and for the future.

Depending on the campaign, different calls to action will be used including donating, signing up to a fundraising event, pledging a gift in a will or volunteering.

This single creative approach will be seen first with the launch of a brand response campaign. The campaign launches on 1 June and will appear across TV, video-on-demand, outdoor, digital and social media.

Sixty-second and 30-second TV ads, directed by Jessy Moussallem through Object & Animal x Phantasm, tell a broad story of cancer and communicate the hope that Cancer Research UK has in combatting it.

The first phase of the campaign will run across the summer months. Media was planned and bought by MediaCom.

The ads feature a combination of archive footage, UGC content and on-location filming, including at hospitals, fundraising events, Cancer Research UK shops and laboratories. A fast-paced montage shows the big impact that one small action can have. The ads close with the inspiring message, "Together, we will beat cancer".

The music featured in the ads is an instrumental cover of Radiohead’s track Reckoner, arranged by composer Gael Rakotondrabe.

The outdoor and digital creative was shot by photographer Lauren Maccabee. Simple, cropped portrait shots appear alongside the message of "1 in 2 of us will get it. All of us can help beat it."

Social media will be used to share the stories of those who are featured.

Philip Almond, executive director of marketing, fundraising and engagement at Cancer Research UK, said: “Cancer is relentless. But so are we. Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of progress that has seen survival double in the last 40 years but our work is not done. Cancer is still destroying lives so we must keep up the pace against this awful disease."

Having a single creative approach across campaigns, “ensures our marketing activity tells a consistent message and works together to create a bigger impact", Almond said. "By making our marketing as effective as it can be, we safeguard the valuable contributions made by all our supporters as every pound we spend is working its hardest.”

He continued: “Consistent messaging gives people clear ways they can support life-saving research – that could be donating, volunteering or fundraising. Every action makes a difference. We’ve never been more determined and focused on achieving our ambition of seeing three in four people survive their cancer by 2034 but we can’t get there alone.”

