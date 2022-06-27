Candid in Cannes: Marketers and media reimagine the future of TV advertising

In an industry that is changing from moment to moment, TV advertisers have to make sure that they’re balancing tried and tested methods of communication with new and upcoming ways to reach and engage consumers. In this video, produced in association with Innovid, experts talk about why incorporating both linear and streaming into your marketing strategy lies at the heart of speaking to the changing viewership landscape.
