Innovid
Georganna Simpson
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Candid in Cannes: How to unleash the power of creative optimisation

Technology is providing marketers the chance to make more meaningful and personal connections with consumers than ever - here, the experts explain why…

With the sun setting on the era of traditional TV, audiences are flocking to streaming platforms and consuming on-demand content via a variety of platforms. In this video, produced in partnership with Innovid, experts talk about the unique opportunity this technology is giving marketers to create ever more nuanced and personalised messaging.

