Candid in Cannes: How to unleash the power of creative optimisation

With the sun setting on the era of traditional TV, audiences are flocking to streaming platforms and consuming on-demand content via a variety of platforms. In this video, produced in partnership with Innovid, experts talk about the unique opportunity this technology is giving marketers to create ever more nuanced and personalised messaging.
Search
CampaignUK
You have
[DAYS_LEFT] Days left
of your free trialSubscribe now
CAMPAIGN AI
Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.Find out more
Become a member of Campaign
Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign eventsBecome a member
Looking for a new job?
Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.Create an Alert Now
Campaign Jobs
-
Creative Content Producer Attractive Salary plus benefits including annual performance bonus Jellycat Ltd, London (West), London (Greater)
-
Strategist Up to £45k dependent on experience air-recruitment, London (Greater)
-
Social Media Manager To £45k plus benefits Agencyland Limited, London (Central), London (Greater)
-
Partnership Executive £35k + excellent benefits MODA Consult, Guildford, Surrey / Hybrid Working
-
Account Manager - Food and Drink £30,000 - £40,000 Sopexa, London
-
Senior Account Executive - Creative & Content £30-£35K Green Rock Media Ltd, London - Hybrid Working
-
French Speaking New Business & Marketing Manager – Maternity Cover (6-9 months FTC) TBC Animated Storyboards, London (Central), London (Greater)
-
Business Director / Group Account Director Up to £85k + benefits MODA Consult, London (Central), London (Greater)