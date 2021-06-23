Cannes Lions: 16 UK agencies win places on Film shortlist

Cannes Lions has revealed the shortlist for this year’s Film category, and it is a testament to the widespread creative excellence of the UK’s agency sector, with no fewer than 16 agencies recognised.

The UK's haul of 45 nominations in this category is more than double the total in 2019, the last times Cannes Lions was held.

Droga5 London and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO lead the pack this year with five nominations each.

Droga5 gets three for its work for Setapp and two for Amazon Alexa – including one for “Before Alexa”, which Campaign named as the top film ad of 2020.

AMV is recognised twice for the already highly awarded “#WombStories” for Bodyform/Libresse, and once each for fellow Essity brand Plenty, Macmillan Cancer Support and Snickers – the last of which is a joint entry with BBDO New York.

Adam & Eve/DDB, Engine and Ogilvy London each get four nominations. They cover work for John Lewis & Partners/Waitrose & Partners, Volkswagen and PlayStation (A&E/DDB); Moneysupermarket, Women’s Aid and Born Free Foundation (Engine); and Dove’s “Courage is beautiful”, which won the Grand Prix in Press & Publishing on Monday, and sees Ogilvy London and Toronto shortlisted four times in Film.

There are three nominations for TBWA\Media Arts Lab London (all for Apple), and two each for Saatchi & Saatchi London (Direct Line and Deutsche Telekom) and The Gate (Childline).

A further eight agencies were shortlisted once each: Grey London (for Volvo), Iris (Starbucks), Lucky Generals (Yorkshire Tea), Mother London (Ikea), MullenLowe (NHS), Publicis.Poke (Heineken, with Publicis Italy), Uncommon Creative Studio (H&M) and Wieden & Kennedy (Coca-Cola).

On top of this, Burberry and Riff Raff films were shortlisted four times for the in-house Burberry Christmas campaign, while Unilever received three nominations for the Dove campaign “Changing Papa culture through pop culture with dads”. Osbert Parker Films was shortlisted once for The Migration Museum.

Including joint entries, there are 117 nominations from the US, with Droga5 New York leading the pack on 12, covering work for Facebook, The New York Times and Petco.

Other countries to appear on the shortlist are Brazil (16 nominations), Canada (14), Italy (10), Sweden (10), France (9), Germany (7), New Zealand (7), South Africa (6), Spain (6), India (4), Thailand (4), Belgium (3), China (3), Argentina (2), Denmark (2), Japan (2), Singapore (2), Netherlands (2), Australia (1), Peru (1), Philippines (1), Saudi Arabia (1) and UAE (1).