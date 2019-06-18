Cannes Lions 2019: All the UK winners

TUESDAY 18 JUNE

Film Craft

The UK was awarded for 32 pieces of work, with Droga5 London leading the category. The agency's Amazon Prime Video campaign, which included four ads about people's lives being transformed after TV binges, won two silver and two bronze Lions.

Digital Craft

FCB Inferno’s "StorySign" for Huawei was the only UK winner, taking one gold.

Industry Craft

There were no UK winners.

Entertainment

Adam & Eve/DDB’s most recent John Lewis Christmas campaign, starring Sir Elton John, won two silvers.

Entertainment Lions for Music

There were no UK winners.

Entertainment Lions for Sport

Wunderman Thompson London won a gold for the National Centre for Domestic Violence’s "The not so beautiful game", which highlighted the spike in domestic violence during the World Cup and other football matches.

MONDAY 17 JUNE

Design

Droga5 London and BBC Creative took one silver each for the Coal Drops Yard work and BBC Two rebrand respectively. There was one bronze for FCB Inferno’s StorySign work for Huawei and one for McCann London.

Health & Wellness

Gold Lions went to Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and FCB Inferno for "Viva la vulva" and "StorySign" respectively. AMV also picked up a silver for the same work.

McCann London won a bronze for "Toxic Toby" for BreezoMeter, the British Lung Foundation and the World Health Organization. Its Bristol office took a bronze for its domestic-abuse campaign for Refuge across three executions.

Outdoor

Adam & Eve/DDB won silver for its Marmite "Lovers, don’t spread the hate" campaign, which had three executions in the entry. Karmarama took home bronze for its British Army and Capita recruitment campaign, comprising four executions.

Pharma

The jury awarded Havas Lynx a silver for an HIV awareness campaign for ViiV Healthcare and Windsor-based Langland a bronze for "Smartread" for Bayer.

Print & Publishing

Adam & Eve’s Marmite "Lovers, don’t spread the hate" campaign won gold across three executions and Mother’s "AFC-ZFC" for KFC won a silver lion.