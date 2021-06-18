Cannes Lions 2021 live blog: all the award winners and festival news

This year's festival is taking place virtually from 21 to 25 June, with the winners of the prestigious Lions awards announced daily at lunchtime in the UK.

Thursday 17 June

Cannes Lions entry numbers fell 6% on 2019 as the focus shifted to short-term Covid-era work. This year's event spans two years' work, following its cancellation during the Covid-19 crisis last year. In total, 29,074 pieces of work have been entered to the Festival of Creativity from 90 countries for the event.

Creative leaders including Wunderman Thompson's global chief creative officers Daniel Bonner and Bas Korsten shared their predictions for this year's awards.

Tuesday 15 June

Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer at Leo Burnett, gives her predictions for this year’s Cannes winners from around the world as creativity shone in a dark year.

In this month's leader column, Campaign issues a plea to awards juries: after a year when many businesses and livelihoods were devastated by the Covid crisis, let’s never be ashamed of advertising’s role in building brands, driving sales and fuelling economic growth.

Monday 14 June

TikTok has launched the #CreativityForGood challenge, which encourages creators globally to develop campaign ads showcasing how they drive social change or inspire action on the platform.

Tuesday 8 June

Cannes Lions unveiled the first three of this year's shortlists, for the Titanium, Glass and Innovation Lions – the categories celebrating the work that pushes boundaries and creates real social, technological and commercial change.

Tues 11 May

In the first accolade to be announced this year, Cannes Lions named Microsoft as its Creative Marketer of the Year.