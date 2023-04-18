Cannes Lions insider insight

The hotly-anticipated third edition of the Lions State of Creativity Study finds that the majority of marketers and creatives believe having a clear vision and strategy for how creativity can be harnessed by the company is of critical importance. However, the majority of leaders don't believe their leadership in this area is effective.

This is just one of the findings from Lions’ latest global study, which presents exclusive insights and data from over 2,400 marketers and creatives across 102 countries. It highlights the priorities, challenges and opportunities facing the industry right now, including a deep dive on how leaders can build the right internal conditions for creative success.

Delivering a creative culture

The study shows that marketers and creatives agree that having a clear vision and strategy to harness creativity is paramount for business success, yet less than half of respondents feel confident in their leadership ability to deliver a creative culture. For creativity to flourish, leaders and employees need tools, methods and training: from collaboration across teams to making time to celebrate success and learn from failures.

According to 63% of brands and agencies, strategic thinking is the most important area for upskilling the workforce in 2023. Creative success means business success, so marketers must learn to see creativity as a discipline - and defend it with rigour.





Recession proofing for 2023

‘Rising inflation and cost of living’ was the number one biggest challenge for 54% of brands and creative partners when it came to external factors in 2023. This was followed closely by ‘media and audience fragmentation’, ‘changing consumer habits’ and ‘skills shortages and talent recruitment’.

In a year of economic uncertainty, it’s important to double down on the business case for creativity. The industry is nervous. Economic uncertainty leads to budget restrictions, which in many cases means cutbacks, redundancies and short-termism. There is confidence in the idea that creativity is the way forward, but also pressure to deliver revenue, quickly.





Top trends shaping the creative industry

The study also reveals four trends set to power creative impact and growth, along with an action plan to leverage them for success.

Balancing the long and the short by introducing brand-building devices into short-term activations.

Forging deeper collaborations with the creator community.

Instilling best practice approaches across the marketing organisation, which set firm foundations for great creativity to flourish.

Building a happy relationship with AI to amplify human capabilities.

Takeaways