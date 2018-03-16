Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cannes Lions names new chairman

Philip Thomas takes over from Terry Savage.

Philip Thomas
Philip Thomas

Ascential, parent company of Cannes Lions, announced that Philip Thomas will be the new chairman of the creativity festival after Terry Savage finishes his term in June.

Thomas is head of Ascential’s events division, and prior to this was CEO of Cannes Lions and its associated festivals for 10 years. He will take on the new Cannes Lions chairman role in addition to his existing Ascential duties.

Thomas said he will support Cannes Lions managing director Jose Papa in the strategic development of the festival and its associated events. "The role of creativity for growth and for change has never been so critical, and Cannes Lions exists to help people and businesses become more creative," Thomas said.

Duncan Painter, Ascential CEO, said Thomas was the "obvious choice" for the role given his previous experience with Cannes Lions.

Savage announced he was leaving Cannes Lions after 33 years in December 2017.

Source: Campaign Asia-Pacific

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?