Cannes Lions publishes Official Wrap-Up Report for 2023

Five main themes underpin the report - you can dive into a summary of each below - and are brought to life through editorial, quotes, and films featuring some of the most engaging speakers at the Festival.

1. Back to brand

A dynamic approach is required to celebrate the power of brands and turn every touchpoint into an opportunity to engage. This was evident in awarded creative work and talks across the Festival stages.

It's clear, though, that how brands are showing up is changing. Nearly half of the global creative community (48%) is prioritising investment in targeted promotions to drive sales uplift above brand-building and customer experience, according to LIONS’ State of Creativity Study released in April 2023.

Brands need to explore how they can do both at the same time. Creative work that juries awarded showed new ways to build brands that disregarded traditional models, seized attention and demonstrated how to convert it into engagement and action. Talks from a range of speakers across the Festival confirmed that new models are already in play. Sofia Hernandez, TikTok’s global head of business marketing, said: “The TikTok community is disrupting the purchase cycle, from linear to an infinity loop.”

2. Reset with AI

AI can make challenging ideas realistic, give low-budget work the option to scale and can allow brands to react to topical issues with speed. Don’t let the complexity of the technology confound you – artificial intelligence can facilitate human connections.

Speakers at this year’s Festival were aligned: despite the numerous advantages offered by AI, human insights will continue to power impactful creativity. More Cannes Lions Awards entries than ever used AI. Some 7.3% of all 2023 entries mentioned AI in their synopses compared with 3.7% in 2022.

The advice was to use AI like any other tech or tool. As David Droga, CEO of Accenture Song and this year’s Dan Wieden Titanium Lions jury president, said: “The best ideas were made possible because of technology. But they weren’t technology ideas.”

3. Community-first creativity

Winning work revealed brands leaning into communities, using collaboration and co-creation to build lasting relationships. And stage sessions offered tips and techniques on how to connect more effectively with audiences, particularly Gen Z ad avoiders.

Community was a central tenet of winners in the inaugural Entertainment Lions for Gaming. The Grand Prix winner ‘Clash from the Past’, by Wieden+Kennedy, Portland, invited Clash of Clans fans into an alternate world where the mobile game had existed since 1982. “This was a masterclass in community-building,” said jury president Francine Li, global head of marketing at Riot Games. “It added value to the player experience in spades.”

4. Go for growth

The connection between marketing and business growth desperately needs strengthening if businesses are going to survive the turbulent times ahead. The Festival’s Creative Impact track, co-curated by WARC and LIONS, offered plenty of expert evidence for brands seeking inspiration on how to produce work that delivers results. Nearly three-quarters of CMOs admitted they had failed to deliver against profitable growth objectives, according to data shared by PwC at the Festival. Even more startling was the outlook of CEOs. Only 40% think that their businesses will be economically viable in the next 10 years.

With budgets tightening against a backdrop of global and economic uncertainty, there’s mounting anxiety about where growth will come from. New models for creativity and effectiveness emphasised continued innovation at this year’s Festival.

The Creative Effectiveness Lions Grand Prix was awarded to Mondelēz International's ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’, by Ogilvy, Mumbai. This piece of work extended Cadbury’s central positioning of generosity, using AI to deliver ads starring the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to 130,000 small businesses across India. Seeing a +35% Growth in business, the results highlight how strong brand platforms can flex in different directions while also driving growth.

5. Seize the future

We’re living in a time of polycrisis: climate change, ongoing conflicts around the globe and economic uncertainty. The issues of the moment make for a world that feels increasingly unstable. But tapping into innate creativity can help to fix them.

To use creativity to address global challenges, brands need to be collaborative. Renault, this year’s Creative Strategy Lions Grand Prix winner, showed one way to work collaboratively: think bigger than your own brand. ‘Renault – Plug Inn’, by Publicis Conseil, Paris, connects drivers of electric vehicles with private charging station owners in France. “Renault has shown genuine category leadership in being open to other brands and advancing electric vehicles as a category,” said creative strategy Lions jury president Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia.

Marketers are wasting their energy on “average” work that’s “polluting” the world, said Sir John Hegarty, co-founder and creative director at The Garage Soho and The Business of Creativity. “I’m on a mission to get people to understand that creativity is the best way to save the planet,” he said at the Festival. “Constantly producing average is screwing the environment. We’ve got to sell creativity in another way. People need to look at creativity as a green phenomenon.”

