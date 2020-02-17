Cannes Lions 'remains firmly open for business' amid coronavirus outbreak

Organisers of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity say the event in June "remains firmly open for business" despite the threat of coronavirus.

It follows last week's high-profile cancellation of Mobile World Congress, which was due to be held in Barcelona later this month, over Covid-19 concerns.

Recent days have seen the cancellation of other major events featuring attendees from around the world, with organisers citing the virus. These include the Chinese Grand Prix, London Metal Exchange Asia Week and th Singapore and Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournaments.

On Friday, Facebook cancelled its global marketing summit, due to take place in San Francisco in March. Music star Stormzy has also postponed the Asian leg of his tour.

A spokesperson for Cannes Lions said: "Cannes Lions remains firmly open for business, taking place on 22 to 26 June in Cannes, France. We continue to closely monitor the development of the Covid-19/coronavirus and any potential impact on our event, following regular guidance from the venue, the World Health Organization and the French authorities."

