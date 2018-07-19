Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cannes Lions revenue down 9% but marketers spending more

This year's Cannes Lions festival made 9% less revenue than in 2017 owing to falls in both delegate numbers and awards entries resulting from Publicis Groupe sitting out the event and the organisers truncating the schedule.

Cannes Lions revenue down 9% but marketers spending more

Festival owner Ascential reported £57.3m of Cannes Lions revenue in its interim results this morning, down from £62.9m last year. The company stated this was a 9% drop on a constant currency basis, but the fall is less steep if currency changes are taken into account.

Revenue from delegate passes dropped by 15.5% to £22.3m, "mainly as a result of reduced participation by agency holding companies including Publicis combined with the standardisation to a single five-day pass".

Meanwhile, revenue from awards entries dropped by 13.6%, also to £22.3m, "driven by both the one-year Publicis withdrawal and the retirement of Lions awards and awards sub categories".

Growth was evident in the third revenue category of digital and partnerships, which include initiatives such as creative resource The Work, the new Lions Digital Pass, and the Creative Leadership programmes that Cannes Lions is undertaking with three major brands.

The category brought in £12m, up 27% from last year, with Ascential commenting that together with the acquisition of Warc in June it was developing its year-round digital revenue streams.

Cannes Lions’ revenue mix is continuing to move away from major advertising holding companies and the reset of the festival positions it well for long-term growth, Ascential added.

The company made Cannes Lions managing director Jose Papa redundant two weeks ago

Ascential also owns the marketing and pitch consultancy MediaLink, and reported that its revenues dropped 6% from the prior period. 

Next year’s festival is scheduled for 17-21 June.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Four ways to boost advertising effectiveness

Promoted

July 19, 2018

Four ways to boost advertising effectiveness

MEDIA
Why we should all be making use of OOH

Promoted

July 18, 2018

Why we should all be making use of OOH

AGENCY
Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BT Sport scores the winning goal

Promoted

July 18, 2018

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BT Sport scores the winning goal

AGENCY
"Togetherness" makes Oasis a purposeful Thinkboxes winner

Promoted

July 18, 2018

"Togetherness" makes Oasis a purposeful Thinkboxes winner