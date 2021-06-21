Cannes Lions: Three UK Grands Prix in health, including double for AMV BBDO

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and TBWA\London both won a Grand Prix in the Health and Wellness category in a double triumph for UK agencies on the first day of Cannes Lions 2021.

London-based AMV BBDO won the top prize for Essity’s "#PainStories", the taboo-busting campaign that explores the true extent of the pain that women endure.

Sister Omnicom shop TBWA\London landed the other Grand Prix in the same category for Beco, "Beco. #StealOurStaff", which raised awareness of the "disability employment gap" and disrupted employers’ outdated attitudes towards people with disabilities.

AMV BBDO added a second Grand Prix as it won the Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good – given to work created for non-profit organisations and charities – for its work on addresspollution.org created for Central Office for Public Interest.

The campaign sought to give every Greater London resident the ability to check air pollution levels at their doorstop and ask estate agents, landlords and property owners to disclose such information.

Both the Health & Wellness and Pharma Lions are part of the health track – an increasingly important area of marketing communications, particularly since the pandemic, as investment in the pharmaceutical sector increased.

Area 23, a New York-based agency that is part of FCB Health Network, won the Grand Prix in Pharma Lions for Woojer’s Sick Beats, the world's first music-powered airway clearance vest for cystic fibrosis.

Jury president Anne de Schweinitz, global managing director at Healthcare FleishmanHillard, said about the Grand Prix: “To turn tech to such an important, beautiful use in such a cool way, I think really blew everybody away in the jury room... there was an underlying feeling that this was going to be something really special.”