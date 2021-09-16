Cannes Lions: UK adland holds onto second place in creativity stakes

The Cannes Lions Creativity Report has judged the UK as the second most creative country, the result of an analysis of Lions winners over the past two years.

The US came out on top and Brazil placed third, making the UK a creative bridesmaid to the US since 2015.

London was judged the second-most creative city for the seventh festival running, ranked after New York and ahead of São Paulo.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO took the top spot for UK agency rankings, followed by McCann London and Ogilvy UK.

The Cannes Lions Creativity Report is billed as the "definitive rankings and benchmark for creative excellence across the industry".

Based on performances at this year's festival, the report surveys two years' worth of data generated from Lion-winning work and shortlists. The report also includes a section on trends and themes that emerged from inside the jury rooms.

The official rankings were revealed at Lions Decoded presentation today (September 17).

Talent from the UK was placed high up in the creative director rankings, with Jim Hilson and Toby Allen (AMV BBDO) taking third place, while Radja Lossgot and Nicholas Hulley (also AMV BBDO) were ranked seventh. Sharon Lock (Framestore) closely followed in eighth.

AMV BBDO’s Augustine Cerf was the only Brit listed among the top 10 copywriters, in fifth. Lauren Peters (AMV BBDO) in the fourth spot, was the only UK-based art director ranked in the top 10.

In the director of the festival category, UK director duo Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood (Smuggler) were ranked third, and Melina Matsoukas (Prettybird) came in eighth.

Simon Cook, managing director at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, said: “Alongside the definitive rankings, the Lions Creativity Report contains actionable insights that can support the creative community to learn from the global talent behind the world’s highest-ranking creative work.

“The report spotlights the companies and people producing game-changing work and sets the benchmark for the future of creativity.”

Susie Walker, Lions' vice-president, insight and awards, added: “Ranking in the Lions Creativity Report is an immense achievement and we’re delighted to celebrate the creative success of the people and companies behind the work."

It is now three months since Cannes Lions took place virtually. Campaign shared all the updates from the International Festival of Creativity as a live blog.