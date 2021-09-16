Imogen Watson
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cannes Lions: UK adland holds onto second place in creativity stakes

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO took the top spot for UK agency rankings, followed by McCann London and Ogilvy UK.

UK ad industry retains second place on Cannes Lions Creativity Report
UK ad industry retains second place on Cannes Lions Creativity Report

The Cannes Lions Creativity Report has judged the UK as the second most creative country, the result of an analysis of Lions winners over the past two years.

The US came out on top and Brazil placed third, making the UK a creative bridesmaid to the US since 2015.

London was judged the second-most creative city for the seventh festival running, ranked after New York and ahead of São Paulo. 

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO took the top spot for UK agency rankings, followed by McCann London and Ogilvy UK. 

The Cannes Lions Creativity Report is billed as the "definitive rankings and benchmark for creative excellence across the industry".

Based on performances at this year's festival, the report surveys two years' worth of data generated from Lion-winning work and shortlists. The report also includes a section on trends and themes that emerged from inside the jury rooms. 

The official rankings were revealed at Lions Decoded presentation today (September 17). 

Talent from the UK was placed high up in the creative director rankings, with Jim Hilson and Toby Allen (AMV BBDO) taking third place, while Radja Lossgot and Nicholas Hulley (also AMV BBDO) were ranked seventh. Sharon Lock (Framestore) closely followed in eighth.

AMV BBDO’s Augustine Cerf was the only Brit listed among the top 10 copywriters, in fifth. Lauren Peters (AMV BBDO) in the fourth spot, was the only UK-based art director ranked in the top 10.

In the director of the festival category, UK director duo Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood (Smuggler) were ranked third, and Melina Matsoukas (Prettybird) came in eighth. 

Simon Cook, managing director at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, said: “Alongside the definitive rankings, the Lions Creativity Report contains actionable insights that can support the creative community to learn from the global talent behind the world’s highest-ranking creative work. 

“The report spotlights the companies and people producing game-changing work and sets the benchmark for the future of creativity.”

Susie Walker, Lions' vice-president, insight and awards, added: “Ranking in the Lions Creativity Report is an immense achievement and we’re delighted to celebrate the creative success of the people and companies behind the work."

It is now three months since Cannes Lions took place virtually. Campaign shared all the updates from the International Festival of Creativity as a live blog. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

Promoted

September 13, 2021
Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021