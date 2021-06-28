Simon Gwynn
Cannes Lions: UK winners table

Forty-six UK companies won at least one award at this year's festival.

Cannes Lions: AMV BBDO, Ogilvy London, TBWA\London and FCB Inferno were Grand Prix winners
UK agencies took home an incredible 11 Grands Prix at this year's Cannes Lions – 11 more than at the last International Festival of Creativity in 2019, and four more than in 2018.

But while Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO deservedly grabbed the headlines with its five Grands Prix and 26 awards in total, landing it the title of global agency of the festival, this year's winners list is a testament to the breadth of talent across the UK industry, with a total of 46 companies winning at least one award – 19 more than in 2019 and 11 more than in 2018.

Here is the full list of UK winners.

